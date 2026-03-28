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Man Arrested in Goa for Indecent Exposure to Children

A man was arrested by Goa police for allegedly exposing himself indecently to two children at a store in Margao. The incident was reported to the Fartoda police station, leading to the arrest of Tiburcio Monteiro in Ponda town. He faces charges under multiple protection acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:43 IST
Man Arrested in Goa for Indecent Exposure to Children
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A man has been apprehended by the Goa police for his alleged behavior involving indecent exposure to two young children in Margao. The incident unfolded at a well-frequented store where the children, aged five and seven, were present with their mother.

The suspect, identified as Tiburcio Monteiro, reportedly committed the act at the billing counter. Following the complaint at the Fartoda police station, law enforcement traced and arrested him later that night in Ponda town.

Monteiro faces serious charges under several legal frameworks including Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Goa Children's Act, ensuring justice and protection for the young victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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