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Navigating Change: Reforming Global Trade

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala highlighted significant shifts in the global trade landscape at the 14th WTO ministerial conference. With 72% of trade under WTO rules, challenges include U.S. tariffs and conflict-related uncertainties. Key issues involve dispute resolution paralysis and inadequate subsidy transparency among members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:35 IST
Navigating Change: Reforming Global Trade
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In a pivotal address, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala proclaimed a paradigm shift in the global trade landscape, urging an urgent reform of the multilateral system. Speaking at the 14th WTO ministerial conference held in Yaounde, Cameroon, she stressed that the previous world order is irretrievably changed, prompting nations to forge a new path forward.

Despite 72% of global commerce being regulated by WTO rules, Okonjo-Iweala pointed to the uncertainties brought about by Middle East conflicts and the repercussions of U.S. tariffs. She also lamented the ongoing paralysis in the WTO's dispute settlement body and insufficient transparency regarding subsidy notifications from member countries.

Okonjo-Iweala noted that only 64 out of 166 WTO members had reported subsidy notifications for 2025, exacerbating a cycle of distrust and inhibiting necessary reforms. She warned that a lack of transparency breeds suspicion and deters cooperation, urging member states to rebuild trust by embracing openness and new regulatory frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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