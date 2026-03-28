Tragic Discovery: Missing Boy Found in Well

The tragic discovery of the body of Raja Babu, a six-year-old boy who went missing five days prior, has left the community in shock. The young boy's body was located in a water-filled well, just meters from his home in Rajapur village, under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities, including Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal, led a two-day search operation with the aid of a dog squad, hoping to find the child after he disappeared while playing outside. Despite their efforts, no leads were found until locals noticed an unpleasant odor from a nearby well.

The incident has spurred a detailed investigation, with a case filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown individuals. The tragic incident highlights the grief of Raja's mother, Roshni Begum, as the search for answers continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)