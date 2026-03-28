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Tragic Discovery: Missing Boy Found in Well

The body of six-year-old Raja Babu, missing for five days, was found in a water-filled well near his home in Rajapur village. Despite efforts, the search operation yielded no results until locals discovered his body. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:00 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing Boy Found in Well
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  • India

The tragic discovery of the body of Raja Babu, a six-year-old boy who went missing five days prior, has left the community in shock. The young boy's body was located in a water-filled well, just meters from his home in Rajapur village, under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities, including Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal, led a two-day search operation with the aid of a dog squad, hoping to find the child after he disappeared while playing outside. Despite their efforts, no leads were found until locals noticed an unpleasant odor from a nearby well.

The incident has spurred a detailed investigation, with a case filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown individuals. The tragic incident highlights the grief of Raja's mother, Roshni Begum, as the search for answers continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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