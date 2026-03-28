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Drone Assault Shakes Kuwait Airport Amid Regional Tensions

Kuwait International Airport suffered extensive radar system damage after multiple drone attacks attributed to Iran and its allies. The incident follows Iran's escalated regional conflict involving Israel and Gulf states. Despite a fire in fuel tanks being extinguished, tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:25 IST
Drone Assault Shakes Kuwait Airport Amid Regional Tensions

On Saturday, Kuwait International Airport sustained substantial damage to its radar system following a series of drone attacks, according to state news agency KUNA. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The Civil Aviation Authority's spokesperson alleged that the attacks were orchestrated by Iran, its proxies, and supportive armed factions. A fire outbreak in the airport's fuel tanks, resulting from an earlier drone strike, was finally extinguished after 58 hours of continuous operations by Kuwait's fire department.

These developments occur in the context of intensified conflict in the region, with Iran attacking Israel and Gulf states that house U.S. military sites, while Israel combats Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Yemen's Houthis target Israel with missile launches in solidarity with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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