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Escalating Tensions: Houthis Launch New Offensive Against Israel

Yemen's Houthis have intensified the West Asia conflict by launching a second military operation against Israel, deploying cruise missiles and drones. This coordinated strike, aligned with forces in Iran and Hezbollah, marks a significant escalation, coming amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:51 IST
Escalating Tensions: Houthis Launch New Offensive Against Israel
Representative Image (Photo/@Yahya_Saree). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a notable escalation of the West Asia conflict, Yemen's Houthi forces have executed a 'second military operation' against Israel, targeting critical military and infrastructure sites in southern occupied Palestine.

The assault, characterized by the use of cruise missiles and drones, is part of the broader 'Holy Jihad Battle' and highlights growing alliances with Iran and Hezbollah, according to a statement released on Telegram by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree.

This development follows closely on the heels of a previous ballistic missile attack by the Houthis and comes as diplomatic talks between the US and Tehran persist, especially after US-Israeli joint military actions that significantly impacted Iran's leadership and subsequent regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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