Escalating Tensions: Houthis Launch New Offensive Against Israel

In a notable escalation of the West Asia conflict, Yemen's Houthi forces have executed a 'second military operation' against Israel, targeting critical military and infrastructure sites in southern occupied Palestine.

The assault, characterized by the use of cruise missiles and drones, is part of the broader 'Holy Jihad Battle' and highlights growing alliances with Iran and Hezbollah, according to a statement released on Telegram by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree.

This development follows closely on the heels of a previous ballistic missile attack by the Houthis and comes as diplomatic talks between the US and Tehran persist, especially after US-Israeli joint military actions that significantly impacted Iran's leadership and subsequent regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)