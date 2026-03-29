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WTO Digital Moratorium Debate Approaches Critical Juncture

The World Trade Organization (WTO) faces a pivotal decision on extending the moratorium on customs duties for electronic transmissions. Debate centers on whether to make the moratorium permanent, with the U.S. pushing for a long-term extension and India preferring a shorter one. This decision tests the WTO's relevance amid ongoing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:32 IST
WTO Digital Moratorium Debate Approaches Critical Juncture
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The World Trade Organization's (WTO) talks hit a critical point on Sunday, as international trade ministers wrestle with the challenge of extending a moratorium on customs duties for electronic transmissions. With the deadline approaching, the lack of agreement exposes deeper rifts within the global trade body.

The moratorium, due for renewal, serves as a litmus test for the WTO's competence amid global trade disputes and geopolitical unrest. While India suggests a two-year extension, the United States insists on a long-lasting agreement, arguing it would solidify U.S. commitment to the WTO. Business leaders stress the moratorium's extension is vital for trade predictability.

As the U.S. and the EU criticize China's use of current WTO rules, debates over reforms highlight broader issues, including transparency in subsidy usage and decision-making hurdles. Stakeholders remain divided, underscoring the WTO's struggle to maintain unified leadership in global trade governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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