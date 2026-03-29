ONGC Employee Arrested for Assaulting Autistic Child in Tripura

An Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) employee has been apprehended by Tripura Police for allegedly assaulting an eight-year-old autistic girl, officials reported on Saturday. The accused, Deep Golap Das, serves in the ONGC fire department.

According to police reports, Das faces charges under sections 126 (2), 117 (2), 308 (2), and 353 (3) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). As detailed by Amtali Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Paritosh Das, "A complaint was received on March 24 stating that an ONGC employee, Deep Golap Das, had physically assaulted a disabled child. Subsequently, a case was registered, leading to Das's apprehension for the assault and further torturous actions against the child."

Carol D'Souza, a psychologist and social worker, elaborated on the distressing incident, revealing that the girl was innocently playing in the ONGC colony when she marked 'ABCD' on Das's vehicle, prompting an alleged violent reaction. "The autistic child was severely beaten, resulting in bruises. This incident has profoundly affected me, and I urge for the strictest punishment for Das," D'Souza expressed. Investigations are ongoing as more information is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)