Akhilesh Yadav Launches Campaign Assault Against BJP
Akhilesh Yadav criticized BJP during a rally, accusing them of non-functional airport inaugurations and alleged forced crowd gatherings. He promised fair land compensation and championed the PDA movement for social justice. Yadav urged voters to bring his party to power in 2027 for substantial political change.
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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a fierce attack on the ruling BJP during a campaign rally in Dadri, as he set the stage for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.
Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the Noida International Airport's inauguration, Yadav accused the BJP of inaugurating airports that remain non-functional. He questioned the integrity of the inaugurations, alleging crowd manipulation by the ruling party.
Yadav reiterated promises of fair compensation for farmers and emphasized his party's commitment to social justice through the PDA platform. Highlighting historical injustices, he called for significant reforms and urged voters to support the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming elections.
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Akhilesh Yadav Takes Aim at BJP, Vows Social Justice in 2027 UP Campaign