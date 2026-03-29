Akhilesh Yadav Launches Campaign Assault Against BJP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a fierce attack on the ruling BJP during a campaign rally in Dadri, as he set the stage for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the Noida International Airport's inauguration, Yadav accused the BJP of inaugurating airports that remain non-functional. He questioned the integrity of the inaugurations, alleging crowd manipulation by the ruling party.

Yadav reiterated promises of fair compensation for farmers and emphasized his party's commitment to social justice through the PDA platform. Highlighting historical injustices, he called for significant reforms and urged voters to support the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming elections.