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Demand for Justice: Family and Leaders Seek CBI Probe into Soldier's Mysterious Death

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti supports a CBI probe into the death of BSF jawan Jaswinder Singh, who died in custody after being arrested in a drug trafficking case. Allegations of assault arise, but the NCB states he suffered cardiac events. Mufti calls for justice amidst claims of framing and brutality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:29 IST
Demand for Justice: Family and Leaders Seek CBI Probe into Soldier's Mysterious Death
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has voiced her support for a CBI investigation into the controversial death of BSF jawan Jaswinder Singh. The soldier, arrested in a drug trafficking case, died under police custody, prompting his family's allegations of custodial brutality.

Constable Singh was detained on March 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drug-related case and died on March 20 in Amritsar. His family alleges torture, while official reports cite two cardiac events during hospital treatment as the cause of death.

Highlighting similarities with a previous case in Jammu, Mufti stressed the need for a thorough examination of these incidents, emphasizing that accusations should not result in custodial mistreatment. She urged authorities to avoid such potentially deadly errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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