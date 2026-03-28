Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice Over Heritage Sites Negligence
The Supreme Court has issued a contempt notice to the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India for failing to respond about the conservation status of 173 heritage sites in Delhi. The court demands corrective actions and thorough inspections involving the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation, and NDMC.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has taken significant exception to the Archaeological Survey of India's neglect regarding the conservation of 173 heritage sites in New Delhi.
A bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N Kotiswar Singh has issued a contempt notice to the Director General of the ASI for failing to comply with orders demanding an update on the sites' status.
Particular attention was directed to the involvement of local authorities in supervising this issue, with observations on the NDMC's limited action and the need for a coordinated effort from related bodies. The case stemmed from concerns over the encroachment on the historical Gumti of Shaikh Ali.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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