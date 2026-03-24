Rohit Jain Appointed Chairman Emeritus at Asgard Alcobev
Asgard Alcobev Ltd appoints Rohit Jain as Chairman Emeritus to benefit from his vast industry expertise. The appointment, effective from March 2026, is strategic and advisory. Jain's extensive experience in breweries and distilleries supports the company's growth and governance efforts following its acquisition of CMJ Breweries.
- Country:
- India
Asgard Alcobev Ltd, a leading player in the beverage industry, has announced the appointment of Rohit Jain as Chairman Emeritus and Strategic Advisor to its board, starting March 2026. The role is designed to leverage Jain's wealth of knowledge and experience in an advisory, non-directorial capacity.
The move signifies Asgard's commitment to strengthening its strategic continuity and governance practices as it looks to build for the future. In a statement, the company clarified that the role is advisory, allowing them to benefit from Jain's insights without appointing him as a director.
Jain is renowned for his successful entrepreneurial ventures, notably with CMJ Breweries Private Limited, which he co-founded in 2007. Asgard recently acquired a majority stake in CMJ, a move that underscores the strategic importance of Jain's experience in the industry.
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