Raj Jain Joins Network18 as Independent Director
Network18 has appointed Raj Jain as an Independent Director to its board for five years starting in 2026. Former CEO of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. and leader in consumer businesses like Walmart India, Jain is expected to bring diverse expertise to enhance corporate governance and support growth.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, major broadcaster Network18 has appointed Raj Jain as an Independent Director to its board, with his term set to begin in March 2026. Jain, known for his exemplary leadership at Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times Group), joins with extensive experience across the media and consumer sectors.
Having served as CEO of both Walmart India and Whirlpool India, Jain's multifaceted expertise is viewed as a significant asset for Network18. His understanding of scale, transformation, and corporate governance is expected to fortify the company's board as it focuses on long-term growth.
Chairman Adil Zainulbhai expressed enthusiasm for Jain's addition, acknowledging his rare blend of skills and leadership qualities as critical to advancing Network18's business objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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