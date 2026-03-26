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Ex-Footballer Najeeb Khan Arrested in Drug Bust Using Dating App

Najeeb Khan, a former footballer who played for Kerala's Santosh Trophy team, was arrested by Excise officials for allegedly using a dating app to supply MDMA. Khan, a senior employee at TTPL, was caught in a raid after weeks of surveillance. Officials seized his mobile phone, uncovering network details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:47 IST
Ex-Footballer Najeeb Khan Arrested in Drug Bust Using Dating App
  • Country:
  • India

Najeeb Khan, a former Kerala Santosh Trophy footballer, was arrested on Thursday in connection with a drug trafficking operation utilizing a dating app, as reported by Excise officials. He allegedly supplied MDMA to customers, leveraging the app for transactions.

Khan, also a senior employee of the government-owned Travancore Titanium Products Limited, was apprehended following a raid by Excise officers at a hotel in Bakery Junction. The operation was carried out after several weeks of surveillance, and four grams of MDMA were seized from his possession.

Authorities allege that Khan procured the drugs from Bengaluru and arranged sales through the app, booking hotel rooms for transactions. His mobile phone, confiscated during the arrest, contained information on his drug network and clientele. Khan has since been presented in court and remains in judicial custody.

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