Ex-Footballer Najeeb Khan Arrested in Drug Bust Using Dating App

Najeeb Khan, a former Kerala Santosh Trophy footballer, was arrested on Thursday in connection with a drug trafficking operation utilizing a dating app, as reported by Excise officials. He allegedly supplied MDMA to customers, leveraging the app for transactions.

Khan, also a senior employee of the government-owned Travancore Titanium Products Limited, was apprehended following a raid by Excise officers at a hotel in Bakery Junction. The operation was carried out after several weeks of surveillance, and four grams of MDMA were seized from his possession.

Authorities allege that Khan procured the drugs from Bengaluru and arranged sales through the app, booking hotel rooms for transactions. His mobile phone, confiscated during the arrest, contained information on his drug network and clientele. Khan has since been presented in court and remains in judicial custody.