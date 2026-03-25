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Voices from Sindh: A Cry for Justice at Geneva

The World Sindhi Congress held a protest in Geneva, aligning with the UN Human Rights Council session, to spotlight alleged human rights abuses in Sindh, Pakistan. Despite inclement weather, protesters highlighted issues like land grabs, water diversion, enforced disappearances, and forced religious conversions, seeking international attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:01 IST
Voices from Sindh: A Cry for Justice at Geneva
Members of the World Sindhi Congress protest at Place des Nations in Geneva during the UNHRC session, holding placards highlighting alleged human rights violations in Sindh, Pakistan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In an effort to shed light on alleged human rights violations in Sindh, Pakistan, the World Sindhi Congress staged a protest in Geneva on Wednesday, coinciding with the United Nations Human Rights Council's 61st session. Braving adverse weather conditions, demonstrators gathered at Place des Nations, hoisting placards and voicing calls for justice, human rights protection, and international intervention.

World Sindhi Congress Chairman Lakhu Luhana articulated their grievances, emphasizing the systematic marginalization and exploitation faced by Sindh and its people. His allegations included massive land confiscation for corporate farming and cantonment development, alongside the significant diversion of Indus River waters, exacerbating the region's deteriorating living conditions. Luhana painted a grim picture of poverty and malnutrition, stressing the dire need for global support to safeguard Sindh's people and cultural heritage.

Further highlighting severe human rights concerns, speaker Fisa Kalhoro addressed the alleged forced religious conversions of Hindu girls in Sindh, approximating around a thousand cases annually. This, she asserted, constitutes a grave human rights violation warranting urgent global intervention. Participants appealed to international human rights bodies to respond to these pressing issues, ensuring protection for vulnerable communities. An adjunct event also took place, amplifying the narratives of affected communities and broader human rights issues prevalent in Sindh.

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