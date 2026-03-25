Interim Stay Extended: FIR Against Policemen in Sambhal Shooting Case
The Allahabad High Court extends its interim stay on an order for registering an FIR against policemen involved in a controversial shooting in Sambhal. The complainant claims the police fired at a crowd with intent to kill. The court plans further hearings, emphasizing the need for proper investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has prolonged its interim stay on the Chief Judicial Magistrate's decision to register an FIR against several police officers in a contentious shooting incidence in Sambhal. The issue revolves around allegations that law enforcement officials, including the former Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, intentionally opened fire on a gathering.
The case took a fresh turn when the complainant's attorney submitted a counter affidavit. The High Court, in response, granted the petitioner's counsel additional time to prepare their argument, scheduling the subsequent hearing for April 21.
The underlying dispute stems from a petition alleging that police officials fired at individuals selling items near Jama Masjid, aiming to kill. The court underscored the necessity of an investigation, referencing a Chief Judicial Magistrate's observation that such actions do not constitute lawful duty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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