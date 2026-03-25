Interim Stay Extended: FIR Against Policemen in Sambhal Shooting Case

The Allahabad High Court has prolonged its interim stay on the Chief Judicial Magistrate's decision to register an FIR against several police officers in a contentious shooting incidence in Sambhal. The issue revolves around allegations that law enforcement officials, including the former Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, intentionally opened fire on a gathering.

The case took a fresh turn when the complainant's attorney submitted a counter affidavit. The High Court, in response, granted the petitioner's counsel additional time to prepare their argument, scheduling the subsequent hearing for April 21.

The underlying dispute stems from a petition alleging that police officials fired at individuals selling items near Jama Masjid, aiming to kill. The court underscored the necessity of an investigation, referencing a Chief Judicial Magistrate's observation that such actions do not constitute lawful duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)