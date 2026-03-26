Left Menu

Road Rage Escalates: Woman Critically Injured in Madhya Pradesh Shooting

A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district sustained serious injuries after unidentified individuals allegedly fired at her car. The victim's son honked at a parked vehicle to clear the road, prompting the attackers to chase and shoot them. Police have registered an attempted murder case and are searching for the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:13 IST
Road Rage Escalates: Woman Critically Injured in Madhya Pradesh Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A serious road rage incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, where a woman was critically injured after being shot by unidentified individuals. The shocking event took place late Wednesday night near Rangawaan village when the victim's son honked at a parked car to make way.

The confrontation escalated after the other vehicle's occupants became aggressive upon hearing the hooter. They pursued the victim's car, and after a short distance, fired shots that wounded the woman in the neck. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manish Yadav, the aggressors subsequently fled the scene.

The woman, identified as Vimla Devi Sharma, was promptly hospitalized in critical condition. Police have launched an investigation based on her son Bhim Gautam Sharma's complaint. An attempted murder case against the four unidentified individuals has been filed, with efforts underway to trace the assailants.

TRENDING

1
Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

 India
2
Clashes at the Border: Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon

Clashes at the Border: Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon

 Global
3
Barclays Dismisses Systemic Risk in Strained Private Credit Markets

Barclays Dismisses Systemic Risk in Strained Private Credit Markets

 Global
4
High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensions

High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensi...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026