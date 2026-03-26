Road Rage Escalates: Woman Critically Injured in Madhya Pradesh Shooting

A serious road rage incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, where a woman was critically injured after being shot by unidentified individuals. The shocking event took place late Wednesday night near Rangawaan village when the victim's son honked at a parked car to make way.

The confrontation escalated after the other vehicle's occupants became aggressive upon hearing the hooter. They pursued the victim's car, and after a short distance, fired shots that wounded the woman in the neck. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manish Yadav, the aggressors subsequently fled the scene.

The woman, identified as Vimla Devi Sharma, was promptly hospitalized in critical condition. Police have launched an investigation based on her son Bhim Gautam Sharma's complaint. An attempted murder case against the four unidentified individuals has been filed, with efforts underway to trace the assailants.