Mamata Banerjee Addresses Delays in Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed concerns over delayed payments under the Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme on Sunday. She explained that the delays stem from duplicated applications and assured resolution of the issue soon.

During a rally in Purulia, Banerjee stated that applicants who haven't received payments would be contacted to correct their applications. The Yuva Sathi scheme was announced in the state's interim budget, promising financial aid to youth.

While payments began on March 7, instead of the scheduled April 1, some applicants did not receive funds despite notifications. Banerjee assured that all eligible youths would receive the financial support they were promised.

(With inputs from agencies.)