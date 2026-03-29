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Mamata Banerjee Addresses Delays in Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, addressed delays in the Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme payments caused by application duplications. She assured beneficiaries that corrective measures are underway to ensure all eligible applicants receive their funds promptly. The scheme aims to provide financial aid to the state's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:24 IST
Mamata Banerjee Addresses Delays in Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme
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  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed concerns over delayed payments under the Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme on Sunday. She explained that the delays stem from duplicated applications and assured resolution of the issue soon.

During a rally in Purulia, Banerjee stated that applicants who haven't received payments would be contacted to correct their applications. The Yuva Sathi scheme was announced in the state's interim budget, promising financial aid to youth.

While payments began on March 7, instead of the scheduled April 1, some applicants did not receive funds despite notifications. Banerjee assured that all eligible youths would receive the financial support they were promised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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