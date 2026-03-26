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Thane Municipal Budget Criticized for Debt and Infrastructure Struggles

The NCP (SP) criticized the Thane Municipal Corporation's 2026-27 budget, claiming inefficiency in basic service provision amidst significant debt. With a focus on infrastructure, health, and education, the budget lacks tax increases yet faces potential deficits. Concerns include water supply reliance, health and education expenditures, and memorial project omissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:14 IST
Thane Municipal Budget Criticized for Debt and Infrastructure Struggles
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The Thane Municipal Corporation's recent budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year has come under fire from the NCP (SP), which argues that it fails to address basic service needs while being burdened by a hefty Rs 2,100 crore debt. The budget, totaling Rs 6,221.12 crore, emphasizes infrastructure, health, and education but does not involve an increase in municipal taxes.

NCP (SP) district president, Manoj Pradhan, has labeled the budget an 'inflated document' and criticized the administration's dependence on government grants. He raised concerns about the budget allocation of Rs 448 crore for water infrastructure projects, suggesting that other regions like Navi Mumbai have taken more sustainable approaches.

Pradhan also highlighted a projected income shortfall based on current financial trends. He further criticized the health budget allocation and questioned the quality of municipal healthcare. In education, he proposed leasing municipal school buildings to private entities. Additionally, Pradhan pointed out the absence of a dedicated fund for a memorial to Anand Dighe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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