Shots Fired in Thane: Old Rivalries Resurface

In the early hours of Friday, drama unfolded in Thane city, when an individual allegedly opened fire at a youth in the Panchpakhadi area, according to a police official.

The accused, identified as Jabiullah Shafikurrehman Khan aged 37, reportedly shot at a young man named Inzamam due to an old rivalry, but fortunately, Inzamam emerged unscathed. The shooting took place at 12:45 am near a petrol pump on the Eastern Express Highway, while Inzamam was on a two-wheeler with a female companion.

Khan, alongside Inzamam, hails from the Hazuri area, and both have a history of personal disputes. The authorities, who are making robust efforts to apprehend Khan, have charged him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act for attempt to murder and other offenses. Initially, it was believed Khan had a criminal past; however, officials later clarified there were no prior records.

(With inputs from agencies.)