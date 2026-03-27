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Shots Fired in Thane: Old Rivalries Resurface

In Thane city, Jabiullah Shafikurrehman Khan allegedly fired at a youth named Inzamam due to an old enmity. Despite being shot at, Inzamam escaped unharmed. The incident occurred near a petrol pump, and police are currently on the hunt for Khan. Both Khan and Inzamam are local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:49 IST
Shots Fired in Thane: Old Rivalries Resurface
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In the early hours of Friday, drama unfolded in Thane city, when an individual allegedly opened fire at a youth in the Panchpakhadi area, according to a police official.

The accused, identified as Jabiullah Shafikurrehman Khan aged 37, reportedly shot at a young man named Inzamam due to an old rivalry, but fortunately, Inzamam emerged unscathed. The shooting took place at 12:45 am near a petrol pump on the Eastern Express Highway, while Inzamam was on a two-wheeler with a female companion.

Khan, alongside Inzamam, hails from the Hazuri area, and both have a history of personal disputes. The authorities, who are making robust efforts to apprehend Khan, have charged him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act for attempt to murder and other offenses. Initially, it was believed Khan had a criminal past; however, officials later clarified there were no prior records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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