Empowering Rural Thane: A Budget for Roads and Women

The Thane Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra has unveiled its 2026-27 budget, allocating Rs 116.93 crore toward infrastructure enhancements and women-oriented initiatives.

CEO Ranjit Yadav elaborated on the plans, highlighting a Rs 4.89 crore allocation for the Women and Child Welfare Department. This includes empowering schemes such as computer education for girls and a bicycle distribution program.

The budget additionally sets aside Rs 25 lakh for 'pink room' initiatives in schools to support menstrual health and reduce dropout rates, while Rs 19.87 crore focuses on improving rural roadways and buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)