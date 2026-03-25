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Empowering Rural Thane: A Budget for Roads and Women

The Thane Zilla Parishad's 2026-27 budget emphasizes infrastructure and women-centric schemes, allocating Rs 116.93 crore for projects like roads and educational initiatives for girls. Notably, Rs 4.89 crore is designated for women's welfare, while Rs 19.87 crore focuses on strengthening rural roads and buildings, promoting empowerment and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:20 IST
Empowering Rural Thane: A Budget for Roads and Women
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra has unveiled its 2026-27 budget, allocating Rs 116.93 crore toward infrastructure enhancements and women-oriented initiatives.

CEO Ranjit Yadav elaborated on the plans, highlighting a Rs 4.89 crore allocation for the Women and Child Welfare Department. This includes empowering schemes such as computer education for girls and a bicycle distribution program.

The budget additionally sets aside Rs 25 lakh for 'pink room' initiatives in schools to support menstrual health and reduce dropout rates, while Rs 19.87 crore focuses on improving rural roadways and buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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