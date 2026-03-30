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Ukrainian Drone Pioneers: Housewives Turned Innovators

Senior Kyiv officials have criticized Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger for comments on Ukrainian drone technology and women's role in the war against Russia. Papperger likened Ukraine's drone developments to 'Lego', prompting backlash and a defense of Ukrainian innovation and women's contributions to the war effort against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:42 IST
Ukrainian Drone Pioneers: Housewives Turned Innovators
Armin Papperger
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The head of German defense company Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, has faced criticism from senior officials in Kyiv following his remarks on Ukrainian drone technology and the involvement of women in the effort against Russia. Papperger compared Ukraine's advancements to 'playing with Lego,' sparking a widespread social media backlash.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded, affirming the nation's prowess in drone innovation and humorously suggesting that if Ukrainian housewives can build drones, they could potentially lead significant companies. Ukraine has positioned itself as a leader in cost-effective, innovative drone technology, which it is marketing globally.

In the wake of the remarks, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and other officials emphasized the critical contribution of women to Ukraine's military efforts. Despite the controversy, Rheinmetall acknowledged the valor and inventive spirit of the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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