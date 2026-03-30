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Judicial Crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan: Apex Court Stalled by Decade-Long Vacancies

The Supreme Appellate Court in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan faces a judicial crisis with decade-long judicial vacancies, stalling over tens of thousands of cases. Despite federal commitments and Supreme Court directives, the court remains largely non-functional due to an incomplete quorum, prompting widespread calls for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:42 IST
Judicial Crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan: Apex Court Stalled by Decade-Long Vacancies
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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  • PoGB

In a troubling judicial stalemate, the Supreme Appellate Court of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan has been crippled by unfilled vacancies for over a decade, leading to a backlog of tens of thousands of unresolved cases. Reports from Dawn have deemed the situation a judicial crisis, exacerbated by an ill-completed quorum in the highest court.

Legal insights from senior lawyer Adnan Hussain reveal that the court has lacked a full bench since 2016 following Judge Shahbaz Khan's untimely death. While one candidate was briefly elevated, the quorum collapsed once more in 2021 when Judge Wazir Shakeel retired. This has left the court unable to function effectively, as its current two-member bench is unauthorized for case hearings.

The authority to appoint judges, vested in the Prime Minister of Pakistan per PoGB law, remains pivotal. Lawyer Hafeezur Rehman points to a significant backlog of unresolved cases, including crucial service-related and criminal appeals. Public frustration has escalated, culminating in prolonged protests spearheaded by local bar associations demanding immediate judicial appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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