Battlelines Redrawn: Suvendu Adhikari's Bold Return to Bhabanipur

Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent BJP figure, submitted his candidacy papers for Nandigram, describing the electoral battle as significantly less challenging than in 2021. Nandigram, a potent symbol in Bengal's political landscape, had previously witnessed Adhikari's defeat of Mamata Banerjee by a slim margin.

Shifting focus, Adhikari is now setting his sights on Bhabanipur, previously a safe seat for Banerjee, signaling an intense political contest ahead. With renewed confidence and the BJP's backing, Adhikari claims the changing political dynamics favor his party in the area, known for its rich political history involving the anti-land acquisition movement.

As West Bengal gears up for the 2026 election, Bhabanipur emerges as a strategic battleground. The region has already seen substantial changes, with revisions in electoral rolls possibly altering future outcomes. Adhikari remains unwavering, planning an aggressive campaign in both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, where his past and Banerjee's legacy collide.

(With inputs from agencies.)