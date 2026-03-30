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Contentious CAPF Bill Sparks Backlash in Rajya Sabha

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha criticized a new bill altering the deputation system in Central Armed Police Forces, claiming it undermines a Supreme Court judgment. The bill, they argue, promotes institutional inequality by requiring a high percentage of senior positions to be filled by IPS officers on deputation, impacting CAPF morale and internal security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:14 IST
Contentious CAPF Bill Sparks Backlash in Rajya Sabha
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In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, opposition members strongly criticized the government over a bill they contend undermines the Supreme Court's directive to reduce IPS officer deputations in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The bill, Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, aims to legislate on deputation policies for senior roles within CAPFs.

Opposition leaders accused the bill of being discriminatory and eroding judicial integrity, arguing it diminishes CAPF personnel's opportunities for career advancement. They stressed the implications on the morale of CAPF officers, highlighting a lack of promotion opportunities compared to IPS officers. Several members demanded the bill be scrutinized by a select parliamentary committee.

Critics also pointed to the bill's potential harm to national security, as CAPF personnel face stress-related challenges amid limited career progression. They called for greater dialogue with CAPF stakeholders and urged the government to reconsider the bill's structure, prioritizing domain expertise and respecting judicial rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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