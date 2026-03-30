Iran-Turkey Missile Tension: A Fourth Incident Sparks Concerns

A ballistic missile launched from Iran entered Turkish airspace before being intercepted by NATO's air missile defenses stationed in the eastern Mediterranean, as reported by Turkey's defense ministry on Monday.

This incident is the fourth occurrence since tensions heightened due to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. Three similar interceptions this month led Ankara to lodge protests and issue warnings to Tehran. Despite these actions, Iran has consistently denied authorizing such missile launches and has requested Ankara to collaborate on a joint investigation into the incidents.

In response, Turkey's defense ministry emphasized its commitment to taking "decisive and unhesitating" measures to counter any threats to the nation's territory and airspace. The ongoing missile interceptions are further complicating the already strained relations between the concerned nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)