Harmony in Diversity: Assam's Political Landscape

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, asserted Monday that multiple communities were living peacefully together under BJP's governance in the state. Speaking at election rallies in Dhemaji, Majuli, Naoboicha, and Sadiya, he criticized the Congress for allegedly favoring 'Bangladeshi-Miyas' over native welfare.

Sarma emphasized the commitment to support Assamese-speaking, Bengali, Hindi, Gorkha, and tribal populations, attributing this harmony to BJP's reign. He accused the Congress of politically empowering 'Bangladeshi-Miyas' during its tenure. The term 'Miya' originally derogatory for Bengali-speaking Muslims, is now a defiant symbol for the group.

The Chief Minister also claimed a record number of visits to Majuli river-island, asserting development began in 2016 under BJP. He contested Congress's 'Natun Bor Asom' slogan, advocating for a state built on Sankardev and Chaolung Sukapha's principles. Assam's assembly elections are set for April 9, with results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)