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Harmony in Diversity: Assam's Political Landscape

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized communal harmony under BJP rule while criticizing Congress for allegedly prioritizing 'Bangladeshi-Miyas' over indigenous welfare. He highlighted development efforts in Majuli and challenged Congress's vision for Assam. Sarma pledged to continue BJP's focus on indigenous communities ahead of the state's assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhemaji | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:13 IST
Harmony in Diversity: Assam's Political Landscape
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  • India

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, asserted Monday that multiple communities were living peacefully together under BJP's governance in the state. Speaking at election rallies in Dhemaji, Majuli, Naoboicha, and Sadiya, he criticized the Congress for allegedly favoring 'Bangladeshi-Miyas' over native welfare.

Sarma emphasized the commitment to support Assamese-speaking, Bengali, Hindi, Gorkha, and tribal populations, attributing this harmony to BJP's reign. He accused the Congress of politically empowering 'Bangladeshi-Miyas' during its tenure. The term 'Miya' originally derogatory for Bengali-speaking Muslims, is now a defiant symbol for the group.

The Chief Minister also claimed a record number of visits to Majuli river-island, asserting development began in 2016 under BJP. He contested Congress's 'Natun Bor Asom' slogan, advocating for a state built on Sankardev and Chaolung Sukapha's principles. Assam's assembly elections are set for April 9, with results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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