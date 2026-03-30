Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Shahjahanpur

In a tragic incident on Monday, two brothers from Shahjahanpur lost their lives after their motorcycle collided head-on with a tempo traveller. The accident occurred on the Bulandshahr-Budaun road while they were en route to Noida.

The victims, identified as Abdul Kaleem, 25, and his younger brother, Asim, 19, were rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared dead on arrival. The tempo driver fled the scene immediately following the collision.

SHO of Ahmedgarh police station, Dharmendra Singh, confirmed that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities are actively searching for the driver involved in this fatal accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)