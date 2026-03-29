Kasim Khan's Speech Controversy: A Political Storm in Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, has accused the federal government of deliberately misrepresenting the speech of Kasim Khan, son of the former prime minister Imran Khan. Afridi claims the misrepresentation is an attempt to mislead the public to conceal the government's economic mismanagement.

The Chief Minister highlighted international standards of democracy, human rights, and governance, accusing the federal leadership of violating these principles. Afridi emphasized that Pakistan qualifies for the GSP Plus trade status and criticized the ruling party's actions against PTI members, warning of potential nationwide protests.

Amidst accusations of human rights violations against Imran Khan and his family, Kasim Khan raised concerns at the UNHRC, arguing that his father's imprisonment breaches international conventions. He highlighted the need for Pakistan to uphold its GSP Plus commitments while addressing the restrictions faced by his family.