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BPharma Students Attacked in Shocking Road Incident

A BPharma student and his friend were assaulted on Sohna Road, leading to a police case against five suspects. The attack occurred as the students were returning home, resulting in serious injuries. An FIR has been filed and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:15 IST
BPharma Students Attacked in Shocking Road Incident
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  • India

In a shocking incident on Sohna Road, a BPharma student and his friend were brutally attacked, prompting police action. The case, reported by the Bhondsi police station, involves five named suspects.

The victim, Naman Bokan, a student at K R Mangalam University, was traveling with his friend Vivek when the attack occurred. The duo was pursued by assailants in a car and eventually assaulted. Despite attempts by the bikers to evade, they were caught and beaten.

Following the ordeal, both victims managed to escape and were rushed to a hospital. A senior police officer confirmed an FIR has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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