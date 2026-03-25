BPharma Students Attacked in Shocking Road Incident
A BPharma student and his friend were assaulted on Sohna Road, leading to a police case against five suspects. The attack occurred as the students were returning home, resulting in serious injuries. An FIR has been filed and investigations are underway.
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- India
In a shocking incident on Sohna Road, a BPharma student and his friend were brutally attacked, prompting police action. The case, reported by the Bhondsi police station, involves five named suspects.
The victim, Naman Bokan, a student at K R Mangalam University, was traveling with his friend Vivek when the attack occurred. The duo was pursued by assailants in a car and eventually assaulted. Despite attempts by the bikers to evade, they were caught and beaten.
Following the ordeal, both victims managed to escape and were rushed to a hospital. A senior police officer confirmed an FIR has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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