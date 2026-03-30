Court Dismisses Cardiff City's €120 Million Claim Over Sala's Death

A French court has dismissed Cardiff City's claim for €120 million in compensation following the death of Argentine striker Emiliano Sala in a 2019 plane crash. The Welsh football club had sought damages from Sala's former club, Nantes, alleging negligence in the organization of the ill-fated flight.

In December hearings, Cardiff argued that Nantes played a role in arranging the flight that led to the tragedy, claiming significant financial loss due to Sala's untimely death. However, the court ruled in favor of Nantes, ordering Cardiff to pay €480,000 in legal fees and moral damages.

Sala was en route from Nantes to join his new team, Cardiff, when his plane crashed over the English Channel on January 21, 2019. The court's decision marks a pivotal point in the legal battle over the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)