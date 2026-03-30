Israeli Death Penalty Bill Sparks Global Outcry Amid Criticism

Israel's parliament is poised to vote on a controversial law mandating the death penalty for Palestinians found guilty of deadly attacks in military courts. The move fulfills a key promise made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners, attracting widespread international rebuke.

The bill has garnered significant criticism due to its perceived discriminatory nature and potential violation of democratic values, particularly from the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Italy, and Britain. Israeli media reports suggest Netanyahu is urging moderation in response to the backlash.

Despite ongoing protests, the law's proponents, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, argue it would deter violent attacks. However, global rights organizations, including Amnesty International, remain unconvinced, emphasizing the global trend toward the abolition of the death penalty and decrying the bill as ineffective.

(With inputs from agencies.)