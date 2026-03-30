Tensions Rise as Iran Faces Internal Unrest Amid Ongoing Conflict
Amid a month-long conflict with the United States and Israel, Iran is cracking down on domestic dissent with arrests and executions. Despite hopes from the U.S. and Israel for regime change, Iran's leadership remains resilient. However, economic strain and post-war challenges loom large for the Iranian regime.
Iran is grappling with internal unrest as it endures a month-long conflict with the United States and Israel, deploying security forces and even children for checkpoints to deter dissent.
Despite initial optimism from U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about potentially toppling Iran's theocratic rulers, the leadership remains defiant, leveraging its strategic position to impact global oil and gas supplies.
As economic challenges mount, particularly after the conflict's end, Iran braces for potential unrest, with the Basij militia and Revolutionary Guards at the forefront of control efforts. Human rights concerns grow as authorities intensify a crackdown on perceived dissidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Gaza and West Bank Unrest
Unrest Strikes Awagarh After Shocking Discovery of Mutilated Bovines
Nepal's Turmoil: Arrests, Protests, and Political Unrest
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and West Bank Unrest
India Strategizes Fertiliser Supply Amid Global Market Unrest