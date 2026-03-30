Tensions Rise as Iran Faces Internal Unrest Amid Ongoing Conflict

Iran is grappling with internal unrest as it endures a month-long conflict with the United States and Israel, deploying security forces and even children for checkpoints to deter dissent.

Despite initial optimism from U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about potentially toppling Iran's theocratic rulers, the leadership remains defiant, leveraging its strategic position to impact global oil and gas supplies.

As economic challenges mount, particularly after the conflict's end, Iran braces for potential unrest, with the Basij militia and Revolutionary Guards at the forefront of control efforts. Human rights concerns grow as authorities intensify a crackdown on perceived dissidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)