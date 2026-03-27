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Uproar in Shahjahanpur: Martyrs' Statues Desecration Sparks Protests

In Shahjahanpur, Congress workers protested with a torch march after the statues of Kakori incident martyrs were allegedly demolished and discarded. The incident triggered outrage, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reinstall the statues. The controversy revolves around political accusations and demands for a thorough investigation into the demolition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:10 IST
Uproar in Shahjahanpur: Martyrs' Statues Desecration Sparks Protests
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In Shahjahanpur, the demolition of statues of the Kakori incident martyrs led to a protest by Congress workers, who marched with torches and conducted a purification ritual at the site. The statues, reinstalled by order of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had initially been destroyed and dumped, sparking public outrage.

The statues of freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh, figures hailing from Shahjahanpur and executed by the British in 1927, became the center of a political storm when demolished under controversial circumstances. The incident, purportedly done in the name of urban beautification, drew ire on social media.

Opposition parties allege political motives behind the demolitions, demanding an independent investigation. Meanwhile, local police have filed charges against the responsible company under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for actions impacting religious harmony. The episode continues to generate intense political debate in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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