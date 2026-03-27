Controversy Erupts Over Reinstallation of Freedom Fighter Statues in Shahjahanpur

In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a political storm has erupted over the reinstallation of statues honoring Kakori Action martyrs Ashfaqullah Khan, Roshan Lal, and Ram Prasad Bismil. The controversy concerns whether these figures, reportedly demolished earlier, have been newly created or simply repaired and reinstalled by local authorities.

The situation escalated when a viral video purportedly showing the demolition and debris dumping of these statues sparked public outrage. Municipal Commissioner Vipin Kumar Mishra initially suggested new statues would be erected but later claimed the originals were intact and merely repaired, a stance challenged by the opposition.

In response to the uproar, Congress activists staged demonstrations, accusing officials of disrespecting historical figures. Provincial authorities responded by suspending certain municipal employees and lodging a police complaint. The incident highlights ongoing tensions surrounding historical interpretation and preservation in India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)