Amit Shah Defends EC's Officer Transfers in West Bengal Amid Political Tensions

In a direct confrontation with the ruling TMC, Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Election Commission's large-scale transfer of IAS and IPS officers in West Bengal. Shah accused the state officials of acting as 'cadres' for the TMC, impairing their independent functioning.

Speaking at a press conference, Shah highlighted that the officer transfers by the EC were routine ahead of elections, emphasizing that these changes were essential in curbing violence during Ram Navami celebrations. He refuted allegations from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the transfers were politically motivated to benefit the BJP.

Amid political tensions, Shah accused the TMC of extensive corruption, political violence, and administrative collapse, outlining the BJP's plans to restore governance. His remarks underscored the BJP's aspirations to expand its political influence in West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)