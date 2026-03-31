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Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Roll Tampering

TMC leader Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to unlawfully add non-resident voters to West Bengal's rolls via Form 6. She alleged coordination with the Election Commission and cited similar past actions in states like Bihar and Delhi. She warned of potential violations of constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:06 IST
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Roll Tampering
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the party is orchestrating an illegal campaign to swell the electoral rolls of West Bengal with non-resident voters using Form 6 applications.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee accused the BJP of a strategy that undermines democracy by falsely expanding the voter base. She also alleged the complicity of the Election Commission, drawing parallels with prior instances in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

Banerjee expressed concerns over the legitimacy of about 30,000 Form 6 submissions associated with the BJP, suspecting they might be accepted without proper review. She urged adherence to the Supreme Court's directive ensuring scrutiny of such applications by judicial officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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