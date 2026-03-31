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Controversial Cleric Remarks Spark Protests in Uttar Pradesh

A cleric named Maulana Abdullah Salim Qasmi was arrested by UP police for making offensive remarks about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother. After a video of his speech went viral, protests erupted in Uttar Pradesh. He admitted to the offense and sought forgiveness during police questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:31 IST
Controversial Cleric Remarks Spark Protests in Uttar Pradesh
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A cleric accused of making offensive remarks about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother has been apprehended from Bihar, as confirmed by the police. The cleric, Maulana Abdullah Salim Qasmi, was taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Purnea and transported to Bahraich.

The controversy stems from a video featuring Qasmi, reportedly shot during an event in May 2024, where he allegedly used objectionable language against the chief minister's mother, triggering protests. Following this, an FIR was lodged against him under various sections concerning promoting enmity and religious offenses.

In a video, Qasmi is seen apologizing for his remarks, admitting his mistake, and pledging not to repeat it. Despite his apology, the incident led to protests by right-wing groups across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow. The legal proceedings continue as the cleric remains in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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