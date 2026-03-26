Delhi High Court Reaffirms Acquittal in POCSO Case Citing Lack of Age Proof

The Delhi High Court has maintained the acquittal of an accused in a 2013 case involving kidnapping and rape charges under the POCSO Act due to insufficient proof of the victim's age.

A bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja emphasized the importance of verifying the complainant's age, noting that neither a horoscope nor a vaccination card could serve as legitimate evidence.

The Court deemed the case insufficiently substantiated as the prosecution failed to present authentic age verification, which was crucial to applying the POCSO Act. The decision highlights the necessity of reliable documentation in such sensitive cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)