Sizzling Heat Persists Across Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh witnessed light rain on Tuesday, providing brief respite, while the rest of Uttar Pradesh endured dry conditions, as per a statement from the meteorological department.

In the state capital, Lucknow, temperatures fluctuated between a sweltering 37.3 degrees Celsius and a cooler minimum of 23 degrees Celsius.

Banda stood out as the hottest location, with the mercury soaring to 40.2 degrees Celsius. Forecasts indicate that dry weather will persist across the state in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)