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Sizzling Heat Persists Across Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh experienced light rain, while the rest of Uttar Pradesh stayed dry. Lucknow's temperatures ranged between 23 to 37.3 degrees Celsius. Banda was the hottest at 40.2 degrees. The meteorological department predicts continued dry conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:33 IST
Sizzling Heat Persists Across Uttar Pradesh
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Aligarh witnessed light rain on Tuesday, providing brief respite, while the rest of Uttar Pradesh endured dry conditions, as per a statement from the meteorological department.

In the state capital, Lucknow, temperatures fluctuated between a sweltering 37.3 degrees Celsius and a cooler minimum of 23 degrees Celsius.

Banda stood out as the hottest location, with the mercury soaring to 40.2 degrees Celsius. Forecasts indicate that dry weather will persist across the state in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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