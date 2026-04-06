Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Alleges Secret BJP-LDF Pact Amid Assembly Polls

In a fiery campaign speech, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala of entering a 'secret deal' with the BJP to retain power. She asserted that both the Centre and the state were compromising democratic values and oppressing dissenting voices.

Addressing the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls, Vadra alleged mutual protection between Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from public scrutiny and legal actions, unlike opposition leaders facing central agency probes. She further criticized the BJP for allegedly targeting minorities.

Vadra charged both governments with prioritizing corporate interests over public welfare, citing favoritism towards businesses such as Adani. She called for a government with vision and accountability, urging the electorate to use their vote as a tool for change and reformation.