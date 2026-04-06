Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Alleges Secret BJP-LDF Pact Amid Assembly Polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claims a secret pact exists between the CPI(M)-led LDF and the BJP, alleging both sides compromise democratic values to remain in power. She highlights the targeting of dissenters, religious minorities, and accuses both governments of corporate favoritism, urging voters for change in the April 9 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:38 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Alleges Secret BJP-LDF Pact Amid Assembly Polls
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery campaign speech, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala of entering a 'secret deal' with the BJP to retain power. She asserted that both the Centre and the state were compromising democratic values and oppressing dissenting voices.

Addressing the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls, Vadra alleged mutual protection between Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from public scrutiny and legal actions, unlike opposition leaders facing central agency probes. She further criticized the BJP for allegedly targeting minorities.

Vadra charged both governments with prioritizing corporate interests over public welfare, citing favoritism towards businesses such as Adani. She called for a government with vision and accountability, urging the electorate to use their vote as a tool for change and reformation.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Young Life in Gurugram

Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Young Life in Gurugram

 India
2
Punjab BJP Vows Unyielding Resolve Amid Rising Popularity and Challenges

Punjab BJP Vows Unyielding Resolve Amid Rising Popularity and Challenges

 India
3
Supreme Court Clears Path for Bannon's Dismissal

Supreme Court Clears Path for Bannon's Dismissal

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Takes Off: Boosting Tourism with New Air Routes

Himachal Pradesh Takes Off: Boosting Tourism with New Air Routes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026