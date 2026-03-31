Vandalism Sparks Outrage: Ambedkar Statue Desecrated Again

A statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar in Noorpur Jattan village, Punjab, became the target of vandalism once more, prompting outrage from political leaders and local communities. The incident occurred when unidentified individuals damaged the statue with a rod-like object, despite its protection within toughened glass.

Following the vandalism, a video surfaced claiming responsibility from pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Police have launched an investigation, although absent CCTV footage complicates the probe. This act is part of a series, stirring fears of a targeted campaign against the Dalit community.

Political figures, including Avtar Singh Karimpuri of the Bahujan Samaj Party, criticized both the Punjab and central governments for failing to ensure the statue's safety. They argue these incidents are politically motivated to disrupt social harmony in the region. The BJP's state president and former Union minister also called for immediate action to prevent further divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)