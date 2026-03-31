Security Tensions Rise in Jammu & Kashmir: Safety of Leaders Under Threat

In Jammu and Kashmir, tensions over security provisions have surged after authorities withdrew protection from political party headquarters, prompting Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to demand either a declaration of the region as 'risk-free' or expanded security measures for everyone.

The National Conference (NC) and Congress have voiced strong opposition to the pick-and-choose approach in security allocation, calling for a fair, merit-based system. An alleged assassination attempt on NC president Farooq Abdullah has intensified these concerns.

Lawmakers across party lines, including BJP and Peoples Conference members, have joined the call for restoring robust security arrangements, emphasizing the priority of safeguarding lives over assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)