Security Tensions Rise in Jammu & Kashmir: Safety of Leaders Under Threat
Concerns over security in Jammu and Kashmir have escalated following the withdrawal of protection from political party headquarters. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has called for the region to be declared 'risk-free' or to ensure security for all. The move has sparked widespread debate among lawmakers, highlighting fears for leader safety.
- Country:
- India
In Jammu and Kashmir, tensions over security provisions have surged after authorities withdrew protection from political party headquarters, prompting Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to demand either a declaration of the region as 'risk-free' or expanded security measures for everyone.
The National Conference (NC) and Congress have voiced strong opposition to the pick-and-choose approach in security allocation, calling for a fair, merit-based system. An alleged assassination attempt on NC president Farooq Abdullah has intensified these concerns.
Lawmakers across party lines, including BJP and Peoples Conference members, have joined the call for restoring robust security arrangements, emphasizing the priority of safeguarding lives over assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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