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Controversy Erupts Over Chester Hill Housing Project Allegations

The allegations against the Chester Hill housing project in Solan have sparked controversy, as Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta has refuted claims of land law violations and corruption. The inquiry, called for by BJP and CPI(M) leaders, focuses on potential benami transactions and unauthorized land purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur/Bhopal | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:53 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Chester Hill Housing Project Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

At a press conference on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta dismissed accusations related to the Chester Hill housing project in Solan as baseless. This comes after the CPI(M) raised allegations of land law violations, demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged land mafia activities.

The allegations claim violations of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, a key law limiting land purchases by non-residents. The controversy was echoed in the Himachal Assembly, with senior BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti pressing for an inquiry report and a thorough investigation of land deals associated with the project.

Throughout the media interaction, Gupta maintained his stance of innocence, attributing the allegations to a conspiracy by former officials he previously accused of misconduct. Meanwhile, an ongoing investigation is expected to offer clarity on the contentious issue, though political tensions within the state remain heightened.

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