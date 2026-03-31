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Green Tribunal Demands Action on Sai Upvan Waste Crisis

The National Green Tribunal has demanded responses from key environmental and municipal bodies concerning improper waste management in Sai Upvan, Ghaziabad. A petition highlights severe ecological harm due to waste dumping in this crucial city forest, urging immediate action to prevent further damage to this vital green space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:01 IST
Green Tribunal Demands Action on Sai Upvan Waste Crisis
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is seeking urgent responses from the central and state bodies regarding the inadequate management of solid and sewage waste in Sai Upvan, a crucial 200-acre forest area within Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This follows a plea highlighting severe ecological threats posed by continuous dumping.

The plea, filed by former municipal corporator Rajendra Tyagi and represented by advocate Akash Vashishtha, claims that improper waste handling is endangering around 70,000 trees in the designated city forest. NGT Chairperson, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, and member Afroz Ahmad have taken note of the illegal dumping and burning of waste, stating it contributes to serious environmental degradation.

The tribunal's notice, demanding a response by July 2, is directed at several entities, including the Union Ministry of Environment, UP government, and pollution control boards. The plea underscores Sai Upvan's role as a vital source of clean air for Ghaziabad, necessitating urgent intervention to arrest further ecological damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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