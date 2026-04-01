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Judge Halts Trump's Ballroom Ambitions at White House

A U.S. judge halted President Trump's $400 million White House ballroom project, ruling it requires congressional approval. The National Trust for Historic Preservation sued Trump, alleging he exceeded authority by demolishing the East Wing. Trump's plans face legal challenges as construction remains paused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:37 IST
Judge Halts Trump's Ballroom Ambitions at White House
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A U.S. judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's ambitious $400 million White House ballroom project, citing the need for congressional approval. The decision by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon came after the National Trust for Historic Preservation sued, arguing that Trump overstepped his authority by demolishing the historic East Wing.

The court's ruling mandates a pause in construction while the lawsuit proceeds, although essential work for the safety and security of the White House can continue. The Trump administration has already filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington to counter the injunction.

The ballroom project, championed by Trump as a monumental addition to the White House, faces significant backlash. Critics argue that it lacks necessary federal authorization, and the National Trust welcomes the ruling as a victory for preserving American heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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