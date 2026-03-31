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Congress and BJP Clash Over Controversial FCRA Amendments

The Congress accuses the BJP of attempting to force 'unconstitutional' amendments to the FCRA in Parliament. The legislation aims to tackle foreign funding used for forced religious conversion, while Congress claims it targets NGOs and minority groups. Protests are set outside Parliament as tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:48 IST
Congress and BJP Clash Over Controversial FCRA Amendments
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has raised alarms over the BJP's attempt to pass what it calls 'blatantly unconstitutional' amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). This contentious bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament shortly.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, mobilizing party MPs to reach Delhi urgently, argued that the bill could threaten NGOs and community organizations, especially those operated by minority communities. The Congress plans to stage a protest outside Parliament, opposing what they consider a 'draconian' move.

However, Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, has stated that the amendments are intended to increase transparency and ensure foreign funds are used appropriately. Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju has dismissed Congress and Left's criticisms as misleading, asserting the bill isn't against any religious group but aims to protect national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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