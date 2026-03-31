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Congress Rallies Against 'Draconian' FCRA Amendments Amidst Election Season

The Congress party is set to oppose the BJP-led government's attempt to pass the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament, describing it as unconstitutional and harmful to minority NGOs. Protests are planned to take place outside Parliament, with Congress urgently gathering its MPs for the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:53 IST
Congress Rallies Against 'Draconian' FCRA Amendments Amidst Election Season
Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On Tuesday, the Congress party expressed staunch opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government's intent to pass the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament. Scheduled for consideration and passing on Wednesday, the move is seen by Congress as an unconstitutional attempt to undermine NGOs, particularly those run by minority communities.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced a protest outside Parliament, branding the Bill as 'draconian'. He confirmed that Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) have been called to Delhi urgently to challenge the legislation. This conflict occurs amid an intense election season for Congress and its allies.

Notably, the government has also listed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 for consideration. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voiced concern over the FCRA amendment's impact on minority communities, urging the central government to withdraw the measure. He warned that the current stance could alienate significant sections of society, calling it dangerous and calling for immediate retraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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