Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, extended his gratitude to Iran for enabling Iraqi oil tankers to traverse the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for oil transportation. The acknowledgment came during Hussein's discussions with Iran's Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq, as reported by the foreign ministry on Sunday.

This diplomatic engagement underscores Baghdad's stance against military conflict, reflecting Iraq's commitment to peaceful international relations. Hussein's remarks emphasized the importance of cooperation in maintaining regional stability and security, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The meeting between Hussein and Al-Sadeq highlighted how strategic cooperation can navigate political challenges, with Iraq strategically aligning itself to balance regional dynamics while safeguarding its economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)