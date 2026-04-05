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Iraq's Diplomatic Thanks to Iran on Oil Passage

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein expressed gratitude to Iran for permitting Iraqi oil tankers to navigate the Strait of Hormuz. In a meeting with Iran's ambassador, Hussein reaffirmed Iraq's policy of opposing war, highlighting the collaborative dialogue between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 18:09 IST
Iraq's Diplomatic Thanks to Iran on Oil Passage
Hussein

Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, extended his gratitude to Iran for enabling Iraqi oil tankers to traverse the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for oil transportation. The acknowledgment came during Hussein's discussions with Iran's Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq, as reported by the foreign ministry on Sunday.

This diplomatic engagement underscores Baghdad's stance against military conflict, reflecting Iraq's commitment to peaceful international relations. Hussein's remarks emphasized the importance of cooperation in maintaining regional stability and security, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The meeting between Hussein and Al-Sadeq highlighted how strategic cooperation can navigate political challenges, with Iraq strategically aligning itself to balance regional dynamics while safeguarding its economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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