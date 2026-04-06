Optimism for Brevis' Return: CSK Hopes to Regain Form

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has expressed cautious optimism about the anticipated return of Dewald Brevis, a pivotal player who has been sidelined due to a side strain. Brevis' absence has coincided with CSK's initial three-match losing streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Brevis, who has missed crucial fixtures, is expected to be fit in time for the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals on April 11 at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Fleming revealed this strategic plan during CSK's game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, highlighting a five-day preparation window aimed at restoring Brevis to full fitness.

Brevis joined CSK as a replacement player and quickly became a standout performer during a challenging season. Despite the team's struggles, his explosive batting, featuring 225 runs at a strike rate of 180.00, has made his return eagerly anticipated. CSK expects his comeback will strengthen their middle-order lineup significantly.