Left Menu

Optimism for Brevis' Return: CSK Hopes to Regain Form

Chennai Super Kings are hopeful about Dewald Brevis' return following a side strain. The head coach, Stephen Fleming, is optimistic Brevis will play against Delhi Capitals. Brevis missed the first three IPL matches, impacting CSK's performance. The team is strategizing his comeback, aiming to enhance their competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:28 IST
Optimism for Brevis' Return: CSK Hopes to Regain Form
Dewald Brevis. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has expressed cautious optimism about the anticipated return of Dewald Brevis, a pivotal player who has been sidelined due to a side strain. Brevis' absence has coincided with CSK's initial three-match losing streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Brevis, who has missed crucial fixtures, is expected to be fit in time for the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals on April 11 at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Fleming revealed this strategic plan during CSK's game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, highlighting a five-day preparation window aimed at restoring Brevis to full fitness.

Brevis joined CSK as a replacement player and quickly became a standout performer during a challenging season. Despite the team's struggles, his explosive batting, featuring 225 runs at a strike rate of 180.00, has made his return eagerly anticipated. CSK expects his comeback will strengthen their middle-order lineup significantly.

TRENDING

1
India Gears Up for Billie Jean King Cup Challenge Amid Key Withdrawals

India Gears Up for Billie Jean King Cup Challenge Amid Key Withdrawals

 India
2
Bomb Threat Strikes Chandigarh Schools: Safety Protocols Activated

Bomb Threat Strikes Chandigarh Schools: Safety Protocols Activated

 India
3
Germany's New Military Service Law: A Controversial Clause

Germany's New Military Service Law: A Controversial Clause

 Global
4
Cross Identity Offers VISHWAAS AI Platform Free to Boost DPDP Act Compliance

Cross Identity Offers VISHWAAS AI Platform Free to Boost DPDP Act Compliance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026