UN Experts Warn of Health Risks for Detained Pakistani Activist, Urge Immediate Release
In a strongly worded statement, the independent experts accused Pakistan of failing to uphold its international human rights obligations.
A group of United Nations human rights experts has issued an urgent appeal to the Government of Pakistan to immediately and unconditionally release activist Idris Khattak, citing serious concerns over his deteriorating health and prolonged detention.
Khattak, a prominent human rights defender, has been held for more than six years, with experts warning that his continued detention—combined with inadequate medical care—now poses a direct threat to his life.
“Each Day Compounds the Violation”
In a strongly worded statement, the independent experts accused Pakistan of failing to uphold its international human rights obligations.
“Pakistan must stop disregarding its obligations and immediately release Mr Khattak,” they said. “Each additional day of his unjust detention compounds the violations against him.”
Khattak’s detention is linked to his work and exercise of fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, the experts noted.
Serious Health Risks and Lack of Medical Care
An independent medical review of Khattak’s condition has concluded that his health is at serious and escalating risk, particularly due to:
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Diabetes
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High blood pressure
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Untreated dental infection
Reports indicate that he is already experiencing symptoms of uncontrolled diabetes and overall health deterioration, exacerbated by:
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Limited access to essential medication
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Inadequate medical supervision
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Poor detention conditions
Experts warned that without immediate intervention, his condition could become life-threatening.
Violations of Fundamental Rights
The UN experts stressed that Pakistan has a legal obligation to protect:
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The right to life
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The right to health
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The right to physical and mental integrity
These obligations are particularly binding for individuals in custody, where the state bears full responsibility for their well-being.
“Mr Khattak must be granted immediate and independent medical assistance,” the experts said.
Longstanding Case of Arbitrary Detention
Khattak’s case has drawn sustained international scrutiny since his enforced disappearance in November 2019, followed by detention and trial before a military court.
UN experts and mechanisms have repeatedly raised concerns about:
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Unfair trial proceedings
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Arbitrary detention
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Restrictions on freedom of expression
In November 2025, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention formally concluded that Khattak’s detention is arbitrary and called for his immediate release, along with:
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Compensation
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Reparations
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Accountability for violations
Lack of Government Response
Despite multiple communications from UN bodies, experts say the Pakistani government has failed to respond adequately and continues to detain Khattak.
“This continued silence and inaction represent a clear and blatant violation of international obligations,” the experts stated.
Urgent Call for Action
The UN experts reiterated their demand for:
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Immediate and unconditional release
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Access to urgent medical treatment
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Compliance with international human rights standards
They confirmed they remain in contact with Pakistani authorities but stressed that time is critical.
As Khattak’s health continues to deteriorate, the case is increasingly being seen as a test of Pakistan’s commitment to international human rights norms—and its willingness to act before irreversible harm occurs.