UN Experts Warn of Health Risks for Detained Pakistani Activist, Urge Immediate Release

A group of United Nations human rights experts has issued an urgent appeal to the Government of Pakistan to immediately and unconditionally release activist Idris Khattak, citing serious concerns over his deteriorating health and prolonged detention.

Khattak, a prominent human rights defender, has been held for more than six years, with experts warning that his continued detention—combined with inadequate medical care—now poses a direct threat to his life.

“Each Day Compounds the Violation”

In a strongly worded statement, the independent experts accused Pakistan of failing to uphold its international human rights obligations.

“Pakistan must stop disregarding its obligations and immediately release Mr Khattak,” they said. “Each additional day of his unjust detention compounds the violations against him.”

Khattak’s detention is linked to his work and exercise of fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, the experts noted.

Serious Health Risks and Lack of Medical Care

An independent medical review of Khattak’s condition has concluded that his health is at serious and escalating risk, particularly due to:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Untreated dental infection

Reports indicate that he is already experiencing symptoms of uncontrolled diabetes and overall health deterioration, exacerbated by:

Limited access to essential medication

Inadequate medical supervision

Poor detention conditions

Experts warned that without immediate intervention, his condition could become life-threatening.

Violations of Fundamental Rights

The UN experts stressed that Pakistan has a legal obligation to protect:

The right to life

The right to health

The right to physical and mental integrity

These obligations are particularly binding for individuals in custody, where the state bears full responsibility for their well-being.

“Mr Khattak must be granted immediate and independent medical assistance,” the experts said.

Longstanding Case of Arbitrary Detention

Khattak’s case has drawn sustained international scrutiny since his enforced disappearance in November 2019, followed by detention and trial before a military court.

UN experts and mechanisms have repeatedly raised concerns about:

Unfair trial proceedings

Arbitrary detention

Restrictions on freedom of expression

In November 2025, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention formally concluded that Khattak’s detention is arbitrary and called for his immediate release, along with:

Compensation

Reparations

Accountability for violations

Lack of Government Response

Despite multiple communications from UN bodies, experts say the Pakistani government has failed to respond adequately and continues to detain Khattak.

“This continued silence and inaction represent a clear and blatant violation of international obligations,” the experts stated.

Urgent Call for Action

The UN experts reiterated their demand for:

Immediate and unconditional release

Access to urgent medical treatment

Compliance with international human rights standards

They confirmed they remain in contact with Pakistani authorities but stressed that time is critical.

As Khattak’s health continues to deteriorate, the case is increasingly being seen as a test of Pakistan’s commitment to international human rights norms—and its willingness to act before irreversible harm occurs.